7 Spring Outfit Ideas That Look Chic and Require Minimal Effort

We find ourselves pulling for airy statement dresses, short-sleeved tees, and lighter coats on the first day that truly feels like spring. These items all make for the ideal transitional spring outfit.

They are most likely outfits that we have been saving to wear at the perfect time for months. Yet as the days grow longer, the unique items are worn out, and we find ourselves in the middle of a typical morning rush, it’s only natural to yearn for a simpler solution.

We’ve compiled some street style ideas to help you rethink items you already own, such as open-toe sandals, floral skirts, and neutral, go-with-everything bodysuits, because it may be difficult to know what to wear for questionable, in-between weather.

Struggling to think of a fresh way to wear your favorite mom jeans that you’ve worn for years? We have a chic clothing suggestion that is simple to recreate. Do you want to try baseball caps or bucket hats? Even if you’re a beginner, you have a choice in that.

What if you want to wear leggings all day but you don’t want to seem stylish because you aren’t going to the gym?

You are in our care. To help you feel like a pro and even try out the newest spring trends, we’re counting down 7 formulations that combine your favorite ingredients.

If you’re in the mood to browse trendy things that will liven up your look, we also invite you to see what our editors are buying this spring.

Suggestions for Spring Outfits

Image Source: Style Du Monde

Babydoll dresses with vivid bursts of color are ideal for spring. Try pairing socks with Mary Janes or Doc Martens to complete your style if you’re not quite ready to wear an open-toe shoe, and add a structured bag as an accent.

Image Source: Style Du Monde

Choose a low-slung slip skirt and pair it with your go-to leather boots. Add a tank to finish the look. A heavier sweater tied around your shoulders adds a sporty touch and offers additional warmth. You can wear it properly if you become cold, of course.

Image Source: Style Du Monde

You should pull out your open-toe mules in the spring to style with a long-sleeved midi dress. For interest, include other accessories like a leather belt. It adds another dimension to the argument that summer hasn’t fully arrived.

Image Source: Style Du Monde

White jeans are simple to wear in the spring with a coordinating top, black boots, and a vibrant duster was worn open.

Image Source: Style Du Monde

Together with a knit dress that is ideal for the changing seasons, wear your low-top sneakers. A graphic-print tee and leather jacket will make your go-to jeans look even cooler.

Image Source: Style Du Monde

We are aware of how challenging spring shorts styling can be. Yours should be worn with a bright shirt for a splash of color and a removable denim jacket in case it gets too warm.