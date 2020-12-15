Lottie Moss apologises for saying she was ‘Covid super-spreader’ before kissing her friends

On Saturday after an enjoying isolate party, Instagram popular star and model Lottie Moss, who is the younger sister of Kate Moss “young and dumb” and said she should have been “more careful” with her words. She was making a film with her two best buddies suddenly they are kissing and hugging. One of the followers asked if she was spreading coronavirus.

“We’re super-spreaders,” her friend joked, before Lottie, 22, added: “We’re super-spreading Covid.”

She went on: “Don’t let anyone tell you how to act.

“You’re young, fun and you can have the best time and do whatever you want to do.”

She then went on to kiss two of her friends in the video.

After some time, when she feels that it is not a good act, we are doing such a heinous thing. She feels ashamed and Lottie took to her Instagram stories to apologise.

She said: “I just wanted to come on here and say I am so sorry for saying I was a super spreader

“Someone in the life popped up saying those words and I repeated them as a joke because I am not and would never condone spreading a virus as serious as this.

“I was out for dinner with four friends, three of which are in the same household and under the government guidelines – as I live alone – I am allowed a support bubble of four.

“I understand this has upset and offended a lot of people and I want to apologise for making such an insensitive joke. I am still young and dumb and learning. “I sometimes forget that I am a public figure and during these crazy and uncertain times I should have been more careful with my words.”