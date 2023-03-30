After Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Gwyneth Paltrow’s Big Courtroom Drama Comes

Months after the sensational trial of actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp had the world riveted to their phones, another Hollywood actor’s soap opera-style trial is generating news. The case has seen startling inconsistencies and emotional statements over a 2016 ski mishap featuring Academy Award winner Gwyneth Paltrow in just a week.

The lawsuit involves a 2016 ski accident in which both Ms. Paltrow and 76-year-old Terry Sanderson allege that the other caused the crash. Mr. Sanderson says he suffered brain damage and four fractured ribs as a result of the accident and is suing Ms. Paltrow for $300,000.

Gwyneth Paltrow is counter-suing Mr. Sanderson for a “symbolic” $1 and attorney’s costs that could total thousands of dollars. Ms. Paltrow was asked in court if she was “good friends with Taylor Swift” and if the damages she was pursuing were influenced by Ms. Swift’s 2017 s*xual assault case, in which she wanted $1 in damages.

When asked if the damages she was pursuing were symbolic, Ms. Paltrow acknowledged that they were. “It’s symbolic because the damages would actually be more,” she said before adding that his lawsuit was an “attempt to exploit her celebrity and wealth.”

On day two of the trial, a camera that was placed directly in front of Ms. Paltrow and her lawyer was found to be in violation of court decorum. The judge said, “I do see this as a violation, and I’ve asked that the reporter be told that this is now interrupting our proceedings. If it happens again, the reporter will be asked to leave, NYTimes.

Ms. Paltrow said in her account of the event that she initially believed she was being s*xually attacked, and that when the two fell to the ground, it felt like they were “spooning.”

Mr. Sanderson and his lawyers offered a different story, alleging that the Goop founder “skied out of control.” Ms. Paltrow disputed ever engaging in “risky behavior” on a ski run with which she claimed to be acquainted.

She questioned the witness’ accuracy and maintained that she was the one who was struck after an eyewitness with a different version of the crash than Ms. Paltrow was brought in.

Mr. Sanderson’s daughter testified, through tears, that the accident had caused a “personality change” in her father, citing an interaction between him and his granddaughter in which he “belittled” her while she was trying to shut a car door.

Aside from the contradictions and heated exchanges, Ms. Paltrow’s courtroom style has been a focal point in the trial, with several ensembles containing items from her own label. A $250 blue leather notebook she used to conceal her face from cameras made news as well.

The trial will continue on Monday, with Mr. Sanderson scheduled to appear. Ms. Paltrow’s squad will also include medical professionals, ski teachers, and her two children, Moses, 16, and Apple, 18.