Michelle Obama shares support for daughters Malia and Sasha to ‘never have kids’ and ‘choose to only focus on their career’

Michelle Obama has revealed that she would support her daughters Malia and Sasha if they chose to never have children in a new interview, revealing, “Happiness looks like a lot of different things.”

The former First Lady of the United States spoke candidly about her hopes for her adult children on the Tamron Hall Show on Monday – and why she’s so determined to ‘make their worlds bigger for them.’ The comments come shortly after Michelle Obama revealed she’d only hug King Charles on one condition after breaking royal protocol with the Queen.

Speaking with the American chatshow’s host, Tamron Hall, The Light We Carry author criticized the societal pressures on modern women to get married and have children.

“Happiness looks like a lot of different things, and we as women, are constricted by these narrow definitions of how we can be happy when that is not the truth, right?” the 58-year-old said. The US attorney also told Tamron that “too many people” end up marrying the “wrong person” because they’re “rushing to check the box of marriage before they even know who they are.”

The conversation got Obama reflecting on her hopes for her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21.

“I want my girls to spend some time with themselves to develop some skills to understand that they can make it with or without, that they can build their happiness with all the bells and whistles and they can be happy if they choose to only focus on their career, to never have kids,” she said. “I want to make their worlds bigger for them.”

Despite being the daughters of former President Obama, Malia and Sasha lead a relatively normal existence outside of the public eye. In a recent interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Michelle revealed that the sisters are currently living together in an apartment in Los Angeles. She even shared a sweet anecdote of when Malia and Sasha hosted their parents for dinner and martinis, only to discover at the last minute that they didn’t have the correct ingredients to create the iconic cocktails.

Michelle was still touched by the effort, however, adding, “They were trying to, they were hosting us. And it’s just fun, watching them become themselves.”

The Obama daughters may live together, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t pursued their own individual paths. Malia, 24, is currently a writer for Daniel Glover’s new Amazon series, which is said to be based on a ‘Beyonce-like’ character and rumored to be entitled ‘Hive‘. Meanwhile, Sasha, 21, is in the final year of her undergraduate degree at the University of Southern California.