Shanna Moakler Seemingly Implies SheDislikes Kim Kardashian In Instagram Comment

Shanna Moakler reportedly replied to a post talking about ‘hating’ Kim Kardashian and later deleted the comment.

Shanna Moakler, 46, is getting a lot of attention after she seemingly indicated she’s not a fan of Kim Kardashian, 40, in a comment she reportedly wrote.

The ex-wife of Travis Barker, 45, whom Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is currently dating, replied to a pic that showed the reality star crying and included a negative caption. “I f*cking hate her,” the caption read.

“You’re not alone,” Shanna apparently responded in a now-deleted comment, which you can see HERE. Although no reason was given by Shanna in the comment, it’s not too surprising considering she’s expressed her dislike of Kim and Kourtney in the past. She even accused Kim of having an affair with Travis, which she said is part of the reason they divorced after four years of marriage in 2008.

“I divorced my ex because I saw them — I caught them having an affair,” she told Us Weekly in May. She also later reiterated her beliefs to TMZ. “My family’s broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family,” she told the outlet. “So, yay for me.”

Kim denied the accusations by answering a fan that asked her if she ever “hooked up” with Travis on Instagram last month. “NO! False narrative!” she replied. “We’ve been friends for years. I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

In addition to her comments about Kim, Shanna made headlines for mentioning Kourtney’s romance with Travis, which they made public in Feb. “Thanks for destroying my family,” she said when TMZ asked her if she had a message for the mom-of-three.

Shanna’s comments came after she started struggling with strained relationships with two of her three kids, including Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, both of whom she shares with Travis.

The teens have spoken out on their social media accounts and claimed Shanna isn’t in their lives as much as their dad is. Although the cause of the distance has been highly speculated, Shanna claims it’s because of the Kardashians’ influence and actions.

“The Kardashians are buying my kids Prada every other day,” she told Us Weekly. “They’re going on lavish trips. They’re doing all these things, which is fine. I think it’s nice that they’re being kind to my kids. I want that for my children. I don’t think it’s great when they put a wedge in between their biological mother.”