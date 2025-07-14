Serena Williams is showing off her amazing abs after her impressive weight loss transformation.

The 43-year-old tennis legend shared a mirror selfie on Instagram on Friday, flaunting her toned physique after a gym session. Her progress was undeniable, and she made sure to highlight it in her caption.

“Working out and working on my angles,” Serena wrote, giving fans a glimpse into her fitness journey. Her friends were quick to cheer her on in the comments. “Always preparing for summer!!!!!” wrote Lala Anthony, while Naomi Campbell dropped a series of fire emojis in support, reported PEOPLE.

Holly Serena Williams also chimed in, calling her “Shredded,” while adding a fire emoji of her own. Peloton instructor Benjamin Alldis gave a shout-out to Serena, saying, “I see you @serenawilliams. All those @onepeloton have been serving you well.”

The proud gym selfie comes after Serena shared how much more active she’s been since retiring from tennis. As a mom of two young daughters, Olympia, 7, and Adira, 1, Serena says she’s actually busier now than when she was on the court. “As a mom, I’m actually way more active than what I was during tennis,” Serena told Today with Hoda & Jenna last year.

It’s clear that Serena’s dedication to staying fit is paying off as she continues to inspire her fans with her hard work.