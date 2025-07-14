Mom and Boyfriend Arrested After Discovery of 3-Year-Old’s Body in Suitcase

The body of a 3-year-old girl was found in a suitcase, wrapped in plastic, in a vacant lot in Maryland, shocking investigators who had been searching for the missing child.

Her mother, 31-year-old Darrian Randle, had reported her daughter, Nola, missing in Delaware on June 10, claiming she was abducted at gunpoint, reported PEOPLE. An Amber Alert was issued but later retracted when authorities determined the report was false.

Maryland State Police began following up on leads and discovered signs of foul play when they visited Randle’s home in North East. Their search led them to a landfill-like lot, where Nola’s remains were uncovered on June 11.

Court documents reveal that Randle allegedly confessed to beating Nola with a belt multiple times on June 9, which left the child unresponsive. She then reportedly tried to perform CPR, but it was too late. Randle and her boyfriend, 44-year-old Cedrick Antoine Britten, are said to have driven around with the child’s body before placing it in a suitcase and leaving it on the basement stairs. The following day, Randle and Britten allegedly dumped the suitcase.

After authorities confirmed the remains were Nola’s, both adults were arrested. Randle faces charges including first and second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death, while Britten is charged with being an accessory and failing to report the child’s death.

Britten reportedly helped the investigation by drawing a map that led police to the body. The little girl was found emaciated and “completely wrapped in Saran Wrap,” according to the charging documents. Both Randle and Britten could face life sentences if convicted. They are being held without bond, and Randle is in custody in Delaware, awaiting extradition to Maryland. No pleas or attorney details have been made available online.

Nola’s father, Dominique Dinkins, shared his heartbreak over the loss of his daughter. Describing her as a joyful presence in his life, he launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral and legal expenses.

“Our beloved Nola Q. Dinkins, my one and only child, brought an infectious energy and warmth to everyone she met,” he wrote. “From the moment I first held her, my life changed for the better. Nola made me a better man, brother, son, and most importantly, a father.”

He ended with a plea for support, saying, “We ask that you keep our family in your prayers as we navigate this loss.”