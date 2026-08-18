Hayden Panettiere’s autopsy findings released after actress dies at 36

Hayden Panettiere’s preliminary autopsy has found no signs of trauma following the actress’ death at the age of 36, with authorities continuing to investigate the circumstances.

Panettiere, known for Heroes and Nashville, was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16.

According to reports, emergency responders were called following a report of cardiac arrest, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office completed an autopsy and found no injuries or trauma that would have contributed to her death. Greenville County Coroner Mike Ellis said, “The cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies.”

According to TMZ, a 911 call was made at approximately 1:51pm after Panettiere was reportedly found unresponsive.

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(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

First responders and emergency medical personnel arrived to find her in cardiac arrest and began advanced cardiac life support procedures.

“Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful,” the coroner’s office statement said. Panettiere was pronounced dead at approximately 2:32pm.

Audio from the emergency call reportedly included references to an “overdose” and cardiac arrest. However, authorities have not confirmed an overdose as the cause of death.

Panettiere’s death was confirmed by her representative, while ABC News reported comments from her father, Alan Lee “Skip” Panettiere.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” he said. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen.”

Panettiere is survived by her daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.