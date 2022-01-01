Selena Gomez is being open about her career highs and lows. Gomez recently took some time to reflect on her journey from kid stardom and claims that not every choice she has made is one she is happy with.

Gomez was bound to grow up in front of the cameras after being awarded her first leading part on Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place series at the young age of 13. This presented special difficulties and caused Gomez a lot of discomforts.

“I felt like it was very difficult for people to take me seriously,” she told Feinberg of young adulthood. “I have slowly pushed through that, and I’m really glad, but it was very frustrating. I felt like a joke, you know?”

In the end, Gomez believed she was under pressure to hyper-sexualized herself at a young age in order to get fans’ respect as an adult in the industry.

She talked further on this subject in a roundtable interview with Amy Schumer, Molly Shannon, and Tracee Ellis Ross, according to etonline, where the actresses also acknowledged the difficulties they have faced in their careers.

“I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it,” Selena disclosed. “It was a choice that I wasn’t necessarily happy that I made but I think I’ve done my best at least. I’ve tried to be myself.” She continued, ”I’m not an overly sexual person, sometimes I like to feel sexy but that doesn’t mean it’s for somebody else, it’s for me.”

As per yahoo, now 29-years-old Gomez claims to have had enough experience standing up for herself and has no trouble doing so when she feels uncomfortable.

“I took control of the narrative of my life once I started becoming older because growing up, I didn’t really have a choice,” she said. “Now I understand that there are certain boundaries that I need to set for myself, and I respect and adore so many people, but I’ve got to do what’s best for me.”

Listen to Selena discuss her journey to popularity and the challenges she’s experienced on the Awards Chatter Podcast.