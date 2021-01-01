Scarlett Johansson working on ‘top secret’ Marvel project after Black Widow’s success, teases Kevin Feige

After Black Widow’s immense success, it seems like Scarlett Johansson is working on another Marvel project which is completely unrelated to Natasha Romanoff, Marvel president Kevin Feige teased at the American Cinematheque Awards.

Deadline reported that the head of the franchise was positive about working with Johansson once again.

This might come as a shock to fans since Johansson had previously filed a lawsuit against Disney for allegedly breaching her contract by giving Black Widow theatrical release as well as premiering it on the streaming platform.

However, as the lawsuit got settled, Marvel’s chief has noted, via Deadline, that the actress would be working on a “top secret” Marvel Studios project and will also serve as a producer of the upcoming project.

While lauding Scarlett at the award ceremony, Feige also said that Johansson has been a “key part” of the MCU for years and working with her has been “memorable and rewarding.”

However, according to Deadline, none of the actors, Johansson or Feige mentioned the lawsuit that the actor had previously filed. Walt Disney Co. had previously released a statement noting that the lawsuit has “no merit whatsoever.” After that, the statements from both sides went public and it ultimately settled after several months.

Jon Favreau, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Marvel stars Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Downey Jr., among others also paid their heartfelt tributes to the actress on the occasion of her receiving the American Cinematheque Award. Johansson became the 35th recipient of the prestigious honour.