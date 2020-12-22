Prince Andrew’s relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continued to stay under the microscope in 2020.

The aftermath of his disastrous 2019 interview continued to be felt, with US government agencies threatening to order the senior royal to testify in court if he refuses to cooperate with investigators.

Meanwhile, the royal family have gradually stripped the prince of his official duties, with Andrew a noticeable absence from royal engagements. Question marks remain over whether he should continue to be supported by the royal purse.