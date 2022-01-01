Ryan Reynolds Quit Acting, But Will Blake Lively Do The Same

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are known for their large (and beautiful) family. Married since 2012, the couple currently have three daughters – James (born in 2014), Inez (born in 2016), and Betty (born in 2019).

Ryan and Blake also announced in September 2022 they’re expecting their fourth child, though they don’t know the gender. Their decision to expand their family may have been prompted by Ryan’s admission the year prior that he was taking a break from acting. Though his career spans back to the ‘90s, the actor has been candid on multiple occasions by explaining he wants to focus on his family over his career moving forward.

Blake has had an equally busy career over the years, and Ryan’s decision to step away has caused questions about whether she’ll make a similar choice. Here’s what we know about the chances Blake will quit acting, too.

After a decade-long career, Ryan surprised fans in November 2021 when he revealed he was taking a break from acting.

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited,” he wrote on Instagram. “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making.”

“I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists,” he continued. “These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.”

Ryan later provided more context on his decision to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that he wants more time to focus on family

“I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family and time with them,” the Deadpool star said explained. “You know, you don’t really get that time back.”

“For me, it’s really about getting some quality time with my kids before they’re teenagers who loathe me,” Ryan added.

In December 2021, Ryan discussed his decision again, explaining how he and Blake balanced their busy careers with parenting their daughters – and how they want to have more stability now that their kids are getting older.

“I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule,” he explained. “For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So, we would sort of trade-off.”

“We never really worked at the same time. But always we were away. So, the kids were away too,” Ryan continued.

“Now that they’re in school, they have a somewhat normal schedule. I think it’s totally important for their development and I really enjoy being a present dad. I love taking them to school in the morning, I love picking them up.

Ryan added, “I love that I have the hours in between to focus on the [non-acting] things that I’m really passionate about like MNTN and Maximum Effort.”

The actor released two films in 2022 – Spirited and The Adam Project –­which both ceased filming the year prior before Ryan publicly announced his hiatus from acting.

Blake hasn’t made any similar statements about her career, so there’s no official reason to believe she’s taking a sabbatical from acting, too.

However, it’s worthwhile to note that she’s made fewer movies in recent years and hasn’t released a new film since 2020. Some of Blake’s most recent acting credits include The Rhythm Section (2020), A Simple Favour (2016), All I See Is You (2016), and The Shallows (2016).

Interestingly, Blake has admitted to almost giving up on her career in the past. The previously admitted this to Vanity Fair, saying she made the decision to almost quit came right before being cast as Serena Van Der Woodsen in Gossip Girl, a role that quickly shot her to fame.

Though that’s not to suggest Blake is stepping away from acting now, it does show the actress has the guts to quit acting if she so desires.

Another sign that suggests Blake could step away from acting in the future, or at least keep slowing down the pace (as she’s already done) is her seeming desire to have more kids.

Ryan and Blake haven’t revealed whether their fourth child will be their last. But based on past comments, they want a big family. “I’ve always wanted a big family. Oh, I’d love 30 [children] if I could,” Blake once said.

Later, in 2015, she told Marie Claire, “I gotta get started [having kids.] If I could spit out a litter of kids, I would.”

With tens of millions of dollars to their name, and more flexibility with Ryan’s decision to take a break from acting, the couple may decide to grow their family further, even though baby no. 4 hasn’t made its grand entrance yet.