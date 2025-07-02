Rosie O’Donnell Slams Bezos Wedding and Oprah’s Invite

Rosie O’Donnell hasn’t held back when it comes to Jeff Bezos’ extravagant wedding to Lauren Sanchez, and her reaction is resonating with a lot of people online. In a blunt Instagram post, the comedian and actress said the whole lavish affair in Venice made her feel sick, pointing to the sheer scale of wealth and celebrity on display while locals protested just outside.

“The Bezos’ wedding. It turned my stomach seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all. The show of it,” she wrote, clearly unimpressed by the high-society circus that unfolded in one of Italy’s most iconic cities. The days-long celebration included a who’s who of Hollywood, from Sydney Sweeney to Leonardo DiCaprio, which only added to the spectacle.

But it was Oprah’s attendance that really left Rosie stunned. “Is Oprah friends with Jeff Bezos? Really? How is that possible? He treats his employees with disdain. By any metric he is not a nice man,” she continued, calling out the media mogul for associating with someone she sees as fundamentally out of touch. “And his fake fem bot wife who looks like that… Why would he choose her after the salt of the earth Mackenzie [Scott]? Sold his soul is what it looks like from here. The devil is smiling at all his conquests.”

Oprah showed up at the wedding alongside her close friend Gayle King, who’s gotten to know Sanchez after the pair flew to space earlier this year aboard one of Bezos’ Blue Origin rockets. That connection hasn’t made things any easier for Rosie, who doubled down on her criticism in a follow-up post on Substack, taking Bezos to task for what she views as performative excess and questionable ethics.

She’s not the only celebrity side-eyeing the celebration either. Charlize Theron took a cheeky swipe at the whole guest list while hosting her own event for the Africa Outreach Project. “I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding. But that’s ok because they suck and we’re cool,” she joked to a laughing crowd, clearly tapping into a bit of shared disbelief over the whole thing.

Rosie’s outspoken take doesn’t come as a surprise to her followers. Earlier this year, she made headlines for revealing she had moved to Ireland after Donald Trump’s re-election, saying she felt it wasn’t safe to stay in the US under the current political climate. In an interview with Variety, she said she has no intention of returning until Trump is out of office and, as she hopes, held accountable. “With the current political climate, when would it be safe to come back with my child?” she said. “I’m not going to push it before this administration is completely finished, and hopefully held accountable for their crimes.”