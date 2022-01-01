Wendy Williams shares a Glam Photo Among Absence from Show

Womenz Magazine

The 57-year old shared a fashion-forward moment Instagram photo on April 6, in the midst of her absence, Wendy Williams Show.

Wendy is wearing a cheetah-print coat and matching Louis Vuitton bags in the photo. The look was paired with a black dress and a bright smile. “Ready.”

Wendy’s post is six months after it became known that Wendy would be taking a break from her eponymous talk show due to illness. “ongoing medical issues.”

During her absence, numerous celebrities—including Leah Remini, Whitney CummingsAnd Michael Rapaport—appeared as guest hosts in her place. On February 22, Debmar-Mercury copresidents Mort Marcus and Ira BernsteinAnnounced that Sherri ShepherdWendy’s guest host during her medical leave was Cathy.

She will now be hosting a new talk program. Wendy Williams ShowThe current time slots.

