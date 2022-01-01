Rihanna Responds to Photographer’s Question about her Ring

Rihanna isn’t expecting wedding bells to ring anytime soon. A photographer asked about Rihanna’s possible engagement and wedding with A$AP Rocky.

In a video taken by the Daily Mail Fenty, the mogul was spotted leaving a Los Angeles restaurant wearing stately jewelry on her right ring finger. A photographer approached her to inquire about her and noticed the large rock in her hand.

“That’s a beautiful ring on your finger. Are you engaged?,”He asked the Grammy winner, and he laughed. “This old ring?”The photographer probed for more information and she told her. “come on,” Rihanna was not going to change. “You come on,” She shot back.

The singer is now in her third month of pregnancy and has time to reflect on the kind of mother she wants to be. The AntiArtist recently shared with Elle that she feels she most identifies with Real Housewives of New Jersey Teresa Giudice’s parenting style.

“Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be,” Rihanna said. “Psycho about it.”

Rihanna revealed her pregnancy in New York with a photoshoot. She showed off her baby bump front-and-center at the shoot. Sources shared by people at the time, the singer was beyond excited to welcome her first child.

“Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different,” According to the source, they were both “couldn’t be happier.” “They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”

But it hasn’t all been roses. Elle spoke out about some of her difficulties during pregnancy, and said that makeup has helped her to deal with some of these issues.”There are also those days… especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, ‘Oh, do I have to get dressed?’ Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person,” Rihanna shared.