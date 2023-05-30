Royal Pundit Claims Prince Harry Consulted Lawyers Amid Marriage Problems

Lady Colin Campbell, a royal pundit, and British socialite, has alleged that Prince Harry sought legal advice “months ago” due to alleged issues in his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Campbell made these claims while discussing recent rumors surrounding the couple’s relationship, including a report by Camilla Tominey from The Telegraph suggesting that the Sussexes may be heading in different directions after five years of marriage.

Speaking on GB News, Campbell asserted, “If Camilla’s information is not accurate, it’s because she was deliberately misinformed because Camilla is very, very sound.” She went on to claim, without revealing her sources, “There have been problems in the marriage supposedly for some time. I have heard from five completely reliable sources that Harry called in the lawyers some months ago.”

Campbell acknowledged that the information she received may not align with the couple’s public image, which is often presented for financial gain. Referring to Prince Harry’s revelations in his memoir, “Spare,” she added, “If there are real problems in the marriage, which there do appear to be, Harry is going to have a heck of a time extricating himself because he has been very overt about all of his failings and all of his drug-taking.”

While Campbell admitted she was uncertain if the marriage was nearing its end, she suggested that Prince Harry may face legal challenges in preserving his position, especially regarding custody of their children.

Campbell also urged caution when considering information originating from Montecito, where the couple resides, as it could potentially be misleading. During the discussion, host Dan Wootton highlighted that unnamed sources close to Prince Harry and Markle insist that they are genuinely happy.

Another guest on the program, British journalist Phil Dampier, noted that he lacked concrete information regarding the split rumors. However, he found it peculiar that the couple did not publicly commemorate their five-year wedding anniversary and observed that Markle maintained a low profile while Prince Harry promoted his book earlier this year.

“I don’t think things are going well,” Dampier suggested. “[Prince Harry is] not winning the court cases. I think he’s bitten off more than he could chew there, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they are under stress. I don’t have any hard information, but it wouldn’t surprise me if behind the scenes things are starting to fall apart. She doesn’t seem to support him in public despite the fact that he always supports her as she’s picking up an award or doing anything else. So, it does look a bit odd.”

These remarks come after Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler, claimed that Prince Harry is only staying in the marriage for the sake of their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Burrell expressed his thoughts on GB News, stating, “Has Harry finally woken up to the truth? Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he’s been brainwashed and mesmerized by her beauty or something? Because we all know that, but he doesn’t seem to see it.”

Royal commentator Daisy Cousens, speaking on Sky News Australia’s “The Royal Report,” concurred with Burrell’s speculation about the state of the Sussexes’ marriage. She suggested that the intense scrutiny and pressure accompanying their celebrity status could potentially strain their relationship, as is often the case with high-profile marriages.