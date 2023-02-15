Rihanna’s best reaction to a question about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Rihanna surprised us with her Super Bowl Halftime Concert, announcing her second pregnancy during the show. Jay-Z, Paul Rudd, and Adele were among the stars present at the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, although Prince Harry was missing after his unexpected appearance with cousin Princess Eugenie last year.

During his Caribbean tour in 2016, Harry met Rihanna in Barbados, the same year he started dating his future wife, Meghan Markle. After a few years, Rihanna was questioned if she was invited to the royal wedding due to her royal meeting.

According to Hello Magazine, the Umbrella singer and Harry famously met in 2016 during the Prince’s Caribbean royal tour. During a stop in Bridgetown, Barbados, to mark World Aids Day, Harry and Rihanna participated in an AIDS test while visiting an HIV drop-in center in the hopes of encouraging more people to be tested.

(GettY)

The HIV tests, which were streamed live, took only a few minutes and gave negative findings for the two. Harry and Rihanna had attended a concert to celebrate Barbados’ 50th year of independence the night before.

And Harry isn’t the only member of the royal family who has met Rihanna. As Barbados became a republic in November 2021, King Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, attended a presidential inauguration event.

Rihanna was spotted greeting the future monarch as she was named the country’s 11th National Hero for her music career and for shining a bright light on Barbados across the world.

The 34-year-old singer already has a nine-month-old kid with her husband, A$AP Rocky, who was in present for her Super Bowl performance.