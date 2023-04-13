Meghan Markle’s pal reveals the real reason she won’t be attending King Charles’ coronation

The actual reason Meghan Markle will be staying at home with the kids at King Charles’ coronation has been revealed by her friend Omid Scobie.

Prince Harry will visit London on May 6, the palace confirmed via Twitter, according to the co-author of Meghan’s book Finding Freedom.

He stated: “I believe that the couple’s choice was influenced by Archie’s fourth birthday, which was also on May 6. Although Prince Harry will only be in the country to witness the coronation at Westminster Abbey, expect it to be a brief visit.

Since dropping a series of bombshell revelations about the Royals, the couple’s presence had been in doubt. On March 4, Harry received an email from his dad’s workplace informing him they had been selected.

The pair did not, however, RSVP by the required time of April 3 to the Palace. Nine days later, it was announced today that the Duke of Sussex will go alone, leaving Meghan and the kids behind in the US.

A Palace representative stated: “The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service on May 6 at Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace is happy to announce. “Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will stay in California with the Duchess of Sussex.”

