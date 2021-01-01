Queen Elizabeth deeply upset’ after prince harry’s use ‘very personal’ comments on royal family

Queen Elizabeth apparently taken the comments personally

The Queen seems “deeply upset” after her grandson Prince Harry turned on the royal family again. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey has said that the prince’s bond with his family had been tightened.

He accused his family of using “total neglect” toward his and Meghan’s mental health. Then Harry freshly regarded it up by announcing he wanted to break the “cycle of pain” passed down from Prince Charles to him with his children.

According to the Daily Mail, the whole thing has hit the Queen hard.

After that royal source said: “Harry’s grandmother has taken this very personally and is deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particular, his comments about Charles’s parenting and suggesting his father knows no better because of how he was brought up.

Also Read: Queen announces new Prince and Princess of Wales

“It has been a very upsetting time.”

Why did Harry has said?

On Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the prince seemed to aim his dad Prince Charles’ parenting

“I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody,” he alleged. “But certainly, when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on.”

And he said he worries that doubters will not stop bashing Meghan.

“They’re not going to stop until she dies,” Harry said. “It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life.”

In his new Apple TV+ documentary series, he recommends that Charles did not completely help him grieve the loss of his mother Diana. On the other hand, he also cleared up about drinking in his youth to combat this incomplete pain.