Prince William asking for ‘kiss on cheek’, 96-year-old women, makes him blush

After the Pandemic COVID-19 situation, the Duke of Cambridge has assured to come back to a Scottish care home to kiss a flirtatious 96-year-old resident on the cheek. Prince William gently opposed off the approaches of the elderly sweetheart as he joked “you are making me blush”.

After being advised Lord High Commissioner of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland Prince William was in Scotland.

A great-grandmother and ex-servicewoman Betty Magee, 96 who stole William’s attention. When the duke took a bench at her table in a marquee in the grounds of the care home, she said: “It’s customary in these parts to give a lady a kiss on the cheek.

Also Read: Close Family Friend Dishes Worst Truth On Harry and William’s Feud

” William responded: “Oh you are sweet. You’ll make me blush.” In sham discomfiture William smiled and covered his face after when Betty insisted, asking him to give her a peck. He added: “When the rules relax more I will come back and give you a kiss on the cheek Betty.”

William said: “Betty, I don’t know who is flirting more, me or you. Talking to you makes me blush. Is there whisky in your tea Betty?” Then Betty, with her granddaughter Kimberly Anderson, 38, stated: “I wanted a kiss from a prince.

“He asked how old I was and I told him I had just had my 96th birthday and I just asked him for a kiss. He said he couldn’t and then I reached out and stroked his cheek.

“I could go for him in a good way. He is a bit of all right.”