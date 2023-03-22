Prince William and Kate Middleton Are in an “Argument” with the Palace Over the Coronation

King Charles’ coronation is going down in just a few weeks, and it’s somehow turned into the most dramatic thing ever? Like, the mess that is organizing Buckingham Palace’s balcony is truly on another level. But apparently, there’s also some tension between Kate Middleton and Prince William when it comes to the event—specifically about the role their oldest son, and heir to the throne, Prince George will play.

Royal commentator Tom Quinn told The Express that the Prince and Princess of Wales are “worried” George will face too much pressure if he takes on a major role at the coronation and that there is a “bit of an argument” going on BTS.

“I’ve heard from my contacts that there is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role,” Quinn explained. “I’ve heard that Kate and William are worried that it will be too much for him.”

He went on to explain that Wills and Kate feel the pressure on George to fulfill a role at the coronation is “almost an echo of the way William and Harry were sometimes made to attend formal occasions that they shouldn’t have been made to attend—most famously, the funeral of their mother, and walking behind her coffin at their age.” He continued, saying, “A lot of people criticized that and said that it was a horrible thing to make two boys that young, and especially Harry, do.

So I think people are remembering this and thinking, ‘Well hang on a minute, if George is some sort of a pageboy, or has a similar role at the Coronation, is that going back too far towards the traditional roles?’ So I’ve heard that there is a debate going on quite fiercely at the moment about how to do that. And, as far as I’ve heard, it hasn’t been decided yet.”

Guess we’ll have to wait and see, but hopefully, George will have a laid-back role given all this info ^.