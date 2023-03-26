Nick Cannon Explains Why His Ex-Wife Mariah Carey Isn’t ‘Human’

Nick Cannon loves being a father. And, after welcoming his 12th child, Cannon realizes that his followers are curious about his ties with his children and their many moms. As a result, Nick recently reflected on his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Learn why the comedian feels Mariah is not like other humans. And find out what he said about their marriage.

Nick Cannon’s life was changed by Mariah Carey. Even though the Masked Singer host has had other relationships, he still considers Carey to be “the love of his life.” Cannon made such remarks after the birth of his 12th child in December. “Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that,” said Nick about Mariah in an interview via Page Six.

“Then it goes viral, and our fans get mad at me. But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met,” gushed Cannon. Nick became a father when he and Mariah welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe, now age 11.

And even though the songstress and the Masked Singer host eventually divorced, Cannon will never forget the magic of his marriage to Mariah. “I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her,” added Nick. “She’s just always happy, always doing for others. No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into their space.’ When I found out about how remarkable she was… that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God,” Cannon gushed.

Nick Cannon – Views Mariah Carey’s Marriage ‘Like A Fairytale’

The Masked Singer host and Alyssa Scott just welcomed a baby daughter into the world. And Halo Marie transformed Cannon into a father of twelve. She will, however, share Nick with his son Legendary, daughter Onyx, and son Rise, who will be shared with Bre Tiesi, Lanisha Cole, and Brittany Bell, respectively. Bell and Cannon also share custody of their children, Golden, 5, and Powerful, 1. Nick also has twins Zion and Zillion, both one, with Abby De La Rosa, as well as a daughter called Beautiful Zeppelin.

YeeeeHawww!! 🤠 Y’all ready for another EPIC #TheMaskedSinger episode!? 🎭🎤Tomorrow is Country Night & you don’t want to miss one moment! @MaskedSingerFOX at 8/7c on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/QwGd5rRRmH — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) March 21, 2023

But amid all the children and their respective baby moms, Cannon still gushes about Mariah. And Nick exclaimed that he will never “have a love as I had with Mariah. I’m a true believer in love,” added the Masked Singer host. “And I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie.”

But Cannon also appreciates the “fantasy” aspect of looking back on his marriage. And he clarified, “I’m not a timeline dude. It was literally like a fairytale with Mariah so I would rather it just be that way. I appreciate that fantasy,” added Nick. “Because if I tried to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up.’” But if he could somehow get the opportunity for a redo, “if it could be the way it was, I’m there,” confessed Cannon.