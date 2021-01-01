Prince Harry’s supporters in the Royal family have been named

The Duke of Sussex’s cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, have been named his main supporters in the royal family. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

Although the difficulties in Prince Harry’s relationship with his father and brother are obvious, the cousins clearly have sympathy for him.

“They believe that Harry’s harsh and frank statements appeared because he was not paid attention to in the royal family before,” said a friend of the princesses, who wished to remain anonymous.

He added that the older relatives always considered Harry the “main clown” in the family and “rolled their eyes” whenever he tried to speak out on serious issues.

Beatrice and Eugenie believe that the Duke of Sussex’s recent statements, including the scandalous interviews with Oprah Winfrey, is a sign that he has finally begun to be listened to, and he feels it.

According to the publication, the good relationship of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Princess Eugenie is manifested in the fact that the Dukes of Sussex allowed her and her husband Jack Brooksbank to live in their Frogmore cottage in Windsor.

The cousins supported their brother amid the court’s concern about the release of the book of Prince Harry’s memoirs next year. As previously reported, the news of the appearance of the memoirs of the Duke of Sussex frightened members of the royal family. – freenews