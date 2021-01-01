Clean, fresh-looking skin need not be bought at a salon with monthly face clean-ups and facials. If you are diligent with your face cleansing ritual, you will notice the benefits in just a matter of 7 days. Here are 5 ways to get clear skin in a week.

Dab a hot water cloth on your face

This cleansing ritual is usually a part of the face-clean-up services that you receive at a beauty salon. The only difference is that the salon makes you take steam to open up the skin pores. When you come back from work, your skin has been exposed to dust, smoke, and pollution.

Even when you use a face wash, you still wonder, why your skin does not feel clean and becomes vulnerable to eruptions. It is recommended that you dab a hot water cloth on your face to open the pores and get rid of the settled dirt in your pores. Make sure the water isn’t too hot.

Wash your hands well

Before you clean your face with a face wash, no matter how effective it is, you must clean your hands. You cannot wash your face with dirty hands. Your hands are most exposed to dirt and bacteria due to tactile contact.

You need to make sure that you use a good anti-bacterial soap. Soaking your hands in warm water with anti-bacterial lotion will also be beneficial. Often use hand sanitizers while you’re commuting.

Use a natural exfoliator

Take one spoon of sugar and salt and mix them with water. You need to make a thin paste; stir well and drain out some water. This natural exfoliator will help eliminate the dirt from your skin and gently exfoliate it.

Make sure you rub it in a gentle, circular motion.

Use lemon juice as an after-face wash

Lemon juice acts as a strong agent to break down the dirt in your skin pores that sometimes a cleanser may not be able to effectively remove. But, you must not take more than 10 drops. Leave it on for not more than 3 seconds and clean your face with water. This is an easy homemade toner.

Wash your face with cold water

Your face needs a nice, ice water bath. Dip your face in a bowl of ice water or apply ice cubes on your face. It is important to culminate your face cleansing ritual with this routine as it helps you lock the pores.

Failing to close your pores will make your skin all the more vulnerable to dirt and bacteria. Dab with a clean, fresh towel and you will have healthy glowing skin in minutes. – magforwomen