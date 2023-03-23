Why did Harry and Meghan remain silent on Mother’s Day when other royals released new photos

The Royal Family celebrated Mother’s Day with a variety of private photos and words, but one couple stayed quiet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not share any words or photos for the occasion, which might be due to a significant difference between the UK and USA, where the Sussexes currently reside.

Mother’s Day is usually observed in March during Lent in the U.K and is also known as Mothering Sunday. But, in the U.S., it is usually observed on the second Sunday in May, which means that Americans did not honor their mothers yesterday.

This seems that Harry and Meghan kept quiet since they, like everyone else in the United States, will be commemorating the day on Sunday, May 14. Meghan only celebrated one Mother’s Day in the U.K in 2020, only weeks before she and Harry resigned as senior royals and moved to America.

They shared a simple message on their former Sussex Royal Instagram account that said: ” “Mummy. Mum. Mom. Mama. Granny. Nan. Thank you. “No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honor the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever.”

(GETTY)

In contrast, on Mother’s Day, touching new photos of the Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Royal Louis were revealed. The first image has Kate sitting in a tree with her children, accompanied by the words “Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours” and a red love heart. Another shot shows a happy Kate playing with Louis in her arms.

They’re all dressed casually and smiling at the camera, and the photos appear to have been shot around the same time as their Christmas card photo from last year. Likewise, on the first Mother’s Day since his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, died, King Charles remembered her.

A heartfelt statement honoring all moms was released online, along with beloved photos of Charles as a happy newborn standing on the Queen’s lap. Another image shows an adult Queen Camilla smiling as she stands alongside her elderly mother Rosalind Shand, who died of osteoporosis in 1994 at the age of 72.

The Twitter post was accompanied by the message: “To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay.”