Rachel Platten welcomes baby No. 2 with husband Kevin Lazan; SEE POST

Rachel Platten and Kevin Lazan welcomed baby No. 2 on September 9. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old “Fight Song” singer shared the happy news through her Instagram handle. “Introducing Sophie Jo Lazan. Born 9/9/21 at home in a water birth after 2.5 grueling days of labor. When I thought I couldn’t take anymore, this amazing, wise little one kept whispering to me ‘we can do this mama, we can do this,’” Rachel wrote.

However, in April, the singer debuted her baby bump with an Instagram mirror selfie. “Here’s the other half of what I’ve been creating this year,” the New York native captioned the social media upload. “Baby No. 2 coming in hot. This was a hard secret to keep,” she captioned the picture at the time. LeAnn Rimes commented, “Congrats beauty,” while Jewel wrote, “Woot!” The next day, Platten gushed about how happy she was to give Violet, her 2-year-old daughter, a younger sibling.

Meanwhile, when Violet arrived in January 2019, Platten gushed via Instagram: “There is so much about this massive love that I want to share but don’t yet know how to. I am sure the words will come soon. For now, we are busy falling deeply in love (and keeping our heads above water.) Thank YOU all so much for your kindness and support and curiosity and gentleness as I fumbled my way through this crazy brutal amazing journey to get here to motherhood. Wow. I’m a mom.”

Interestingly, six months after Us Weekly revealed that the singer was expecting her first child with Lazan, the infant made his social media debut. Following that, Platten confirmed the news on Instagram, describing her pregnancy as “an absolute joy.”