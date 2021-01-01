SAFAREE To ERICA MENA Keep the House, But … Don’t Take The Kids away from me!!!

Safaree’s down to let Erica Mena have exclusive use of the home they share but he does NOT want her to have primary custody of their children.

The “Love & Hip Hop” star just threw down the gauntlet in his response to Erica’s custody request in their divorce. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Safaree says he wants joint legal custody, meaning he wants a say in parenting decisions for their infant daughter, Safire, and their second baby due next month.

What’s more … Safaree says he wants consistent and uninterrupted parenting and visitation with his kids. He says this is in the best interest of the kids.

As far as Erica’s request to have exclusive use to the home they currently share … Safaree seems open to it if he can be removed from any liability involving the property through a refinancing of the mortgage … and assuming he gets his cut of any equity in the property.

Safaree also wants to maintain exclusive possession of their individual vehicles, and be allowed to maintain all personal property acquired during the marriage individually. As far as alimony goes … he wants the court to deny her any, and he wants the court to determine any child support obligations for them.

As we reported … Erica filed for divorce in May, just a few months shy of their 2-year anniversary. She wanted primary custody of the kids, but Safaree’s not giving that up without a fight.