Kate Middleton’s friend admits she’s ‘no pushover’ with George, Charlotte, Louis

Kate Middleton is benevolent but no pushover. According to a closest friend, Kate Middleton confessed regarding the Duchess’s parenting strategy and her grit when dealing with emotional children.

The friend started by highlighting just how “chill” the Duchess is in her everyday routine, during an interview with People magazine. But that is not to say she lets bad behavior slide within her domestic chores.

The source acknowledges that Kate is not frightened to ignore whenever her children misbehave. “It’s a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over. There’s no airs and graces.”

“When you see her behind closed doors with the children, she’s a very confident mom, and she’s no pushover. The children get told off if they act up.”

This revelation came shortly after a separate source highlighted the royal’s disciplining tactics for her kids. According to The Sun, “The naughty child is taken away from the scene of the row or disruption and talked to calmly by either Kate or William. Things are explained and consequences outlined and they never shout at them.”