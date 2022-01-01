Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Debuts Baby Bump in Denim Overalls While Shopping in L.A.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt put her baby bump on display this week while out for a stroll.

On Wednesday, the Gift of Forgiveness author, 32, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Chris Pratt, was photographed wearing a pair of denim overalls that hugged her baby bump while out shopping with a friend in Los Angeles.

Schwarzenegger Pratt paired her overalls with a black long sleeve shirt and a black jacket on top. She also accessorized the look with a pair of black sunglasses and a leopard print purse.

Sources confirmed to PEOPLE in December that the couple, who are parents to daughter Lyla Maria, 17 months, have another baby on the way.

Schwarzenegger Pratt and the actor, 42, are “ecstatic” about the new addition to their family, a source told PEOPLE. “They always hoped for Lyla to have another sibling. They feel very blessed,” the insider said.

The insider added that Schwarzenegger Pratt “loves being a mom. Lyla is her world. She has helped, but is also very hands-on.”

Last month, Schwarzenegger Pratt appeared on the PEOPLE Everyday podcast, where she opened up to host Janine Rubenstein about the “blessed” experience of motherhood.

“I’ve always wanted to be a mom and I have always really looked forward to this time in my life and been really excited about it,” she shared. “And I feel really just so blessed to be able to experience it and also experience it with my husband, and she’s just the best.”

Pratt is also dad to 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, and Schwarzenegger Pratt has loved seeing him become an incredible “girl dad” as well.

“I love it and it’s really wonderful when you’re able to parent with a partner that is really hands-on,” she admitted. “To just see him step into the role as a girl dad… has been really beautiful too.”