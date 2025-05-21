Paul Feig Teases Even Wilder Global Ride for A Simple Favor Sequel – and Fans Are Here for It

Paul Feig, the Hollywood director who brought us the hilariously chaotic Bridesmaids and the stylish action-comedy Spy, is dropping hints that he’s not done yet with the world of A Simple Favor. And if you thought the recent sequel, Another Simple Favor, upped the ante with its lavish Capri setting and twisty plot, Feig says you haven’t seen anything yet.

The 62-year-old filmmaker recently opened up to PEOPLE Magazine, sounding pretty excited about a potential third film in the series. Fans have been buzzing with questions about what’s next for Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively’s characters, and Feig seems ready to deliver more of the glamour, mystery and jaw-dropping reveals that have made the series such a hit.

“I definitely know where I want it to go,” he shared, already brimming with ideas for the next instalment. He’s clearly hoping the stars align again, saying, “We’ll see if everybody wants to do a third one. It was too much fun — I would love to get back together with this group and these characters and send them on an even weirder, international adventure, if possible.”

Yes, international. That’s the keyword that’s got fans talking. While Another Simple Favor whisked viewers away to the dreamy Italian island of Capri, Feig is hinting that the next film could go even further. “I think we need to take them out into the world even more,” he teased.

The original A Simple Favor, which hit screens in 2018, was based on the novel by Darcey Bell and introduced us to the twisted yet stylish world of mummy vlogger Stephanie and her enigmatic best friend Emily. The sequel, penned by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis, took things up a notch with more drama, chic wardrobes, and unexpected betrayals.

Now, with Feig stirring the pot and fans already clamouring for more, it sounds like this quirky, deadly franchise might be turning into a globe-trotting saga. No official confirmation yet, but if the cast is on board and the scripts keep delivering, it’s hard to imagine audiences saying no to one more wild ride with Stephanie and Emily.