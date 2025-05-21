Jessica Simpson’s Shaky TV Comeback Has the Internet Divided – But Is a Full Pop Return on the Cards?

Jessica Simpson made a dramatic return to television after a 15-year break, stepping onto the American Idol stage during the grand finale of Season 23. It was a big moment not just for the fans who grew up with her music, but for Jessica herself, who’s been making a steady, personal comeback after a tough few years.

The 44-year-old singer appeared in a glittering silver metallic gown, showing off a new blonde look as she performed her latest single, Blame, followed by a duet with previously eliminated contestant Josh King. The two performed Simpson’s 2005 version of Nancy Sinatra’s These Boots Are Made for Walking. It marked her first TV appearance in over a decade, a fact highlighted by host Ryan Seacrest as he introduced the set, according to TV Insider.

Ahead of the performance, Jessica teased her return with a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram, captioned, “American Idol Rehearsal 💫,” with her new track Use My Heart Against Me playing in the background. The official American Idol Instagram celebrated her performance too, calling it “a fierce return from a pop queen.” Josh King was clearly thrilled about the moment, commenting, “It was an absolute honor to perform with Jessica!!!”

This performance comes off the back of Simpson’s new EP Nashville Canyon, Part 1, released earlier this year, which she began writing while going through her split from husband Eric Johnson. Speaking to People in February, she said, “I got thrown a real twist of fate in the middle of making this record… My heart was completely broken. I had to continue to focus on the music. Thank God, I had Nashville.” She added, “I have always said it was cheesy when people said the music saved my life, but it truly saved mine.”

Her appearance, though, didn’t land well with everyone. Despite a standing ovation from the judges – Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Lionel Richie – reactions online were brutally mixed. Some users on social media didn’t hold back, calling her performance “cringe” and even a “train wreck,” with one post saying, “Her agent needed to protect her from doing this.”

Others, though, were fully behind her. One YouTube user praised, “She sings from her gut. And she’s looking fierce,” while another commented, “Glad she is back doing what she loves… More of this please, Jessica.”

Meanwhile, the night’s winner was Mississippi PE teacher Jamal Roberts, with John Foster and Breanna Nix coming in as runners-up.

Luke’s face during that Jessica Simpson performance is the epitome of cringe

Update news link:https://t.co/UJ7mzDqRD5 pic.twitter.com/ISywSpkixl — Anne G. Adams (@UDebnath53254) May 19, 2025