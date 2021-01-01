Paris Hilton expresses gratitude to her ‘best friend’ and sister Nicky for being her maid of honor

Paris Hilton shared a loving tribute to her sister Nicky Hilton on Instagram, days after her lavish wedding. The socialite, 40, was seen cuddling and smiling for photographs with her sister at her special wedding last weekend in the latest post.

Check out her post here:

“Thank you so much @NickyHilton for being my Maid Of Honor. We’ve had so many special memories throughout our lives and no matter what, we’ve always stayed by each other’s sides,” she captioned the sweet post.

Paris proceeded to laud her 37-year-old sister, who has two children with husband James Rothschild, Lily, five, and Teddy, three, for “always” being there for her.”

She continued: “You’re my best friend and my sister, and I am so so grateful we got to share this moment together. Thank you for always being there for me and supporting me on my big day.”

Meanwhile, as per Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian West, who used to be Paris’ wardrobe organiser before becoming famous herself, was another source of support for her as she exchanged vows with Carter last Thursday.

The 41-year-old actress, who announced her divorce from rapper Kanye West earlier this year, was spotted at the ceremony fixing the hotel heiress’ veil. The brunette beauty was also seen with TV personality Nicole Richie, who was “excited to catch up,” according to a source as per Daily Mail.

However, following a weekend jam-packed with wedding celebrations, the socialite uploaded multiple images from the eventful weekend and penned a loving tribute to her husband, Carter Reum. In the photos, the happy couple was surrounded by white flowers and smiled broadly at one another.