7 Easy Ways to Feel Put-Together When You Work From Home

The Everygirl’s product selections are curated by the editorial team. If you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission, at no cost to you. We only recommend products we genuinely love.

Working from home is a cathartic experience. Morning commutes are traded in for later wake-up times, and office cubicles are replaced by the comfort of your couch. But while working from home is an experience that many enjoy, it can admittedly put a damper on your daily fashion routine.

Between the temptation to roll out of bed at the last possible minute (Ah, 8:59 am, it’s you again) and the realization that your dog is your only co-worker, it’s easy to resort to PJs-all-day, leading to a dreary style rut.

Choose office-ready blouses

If you work from home, then you probably use Zoom, Slack, Google Hangout, and Facetime more than you’d care to admit. If you’re someone who spends a good portion of the workday in virtual meetings, then don’t hold back when it comes to tops.

Image Instagrammed by lifew.erin



It can be easy to fall into a non-stop rotation of cotton hoodies and crewnecks, but choosing office-worthy tops can give you a serious energy boost during your online meetings. Besides, who doesn’t like being the best dressed person in the Zoom meeting room? Choose pieces with oversized collars and pleats to feel instantly more put together.

Upgrade your loungewear

As tempting as it may be to stay in your pajamas all day, doing so will leave your inner fashion-enthusiast feeling lackluster. If you’re planning to have a cozy, meeting-free work day, opt for a fashionable loungewear set instead.

courtesy via anindigoday

A set that is both matching and made from elevated materials such as velour or viscose will help you embrace both coziness and style.

Have fun with patterns and prints

Add an extra pop to your virtual looks with eye-catching colors, patterns, and prints. Grab bold prints like checks and houndstooth on days you’re in need of a fashion pick-me-up.

Image Instagrammed by accordingtomandy

Bonus: vibrant prints make for easy conversation starters on virtual calls with co-workers and clients.

Embellish with jewelry

A statement necklace or a pair of bold earrings can add a little extra zhuzh to your look for your virtual meetings.

courtesy via whowhatwear

Plus, adding jewelry to your outfit takes absolute minimal effort (we promise) and can mentally help you feel that much more pulled together and ready for the day.

Add hair accessories

When you nix the commute from your daily routine, you gain some valuable time back in the morning. Put some of this time to good use and play around with different hair styles, adding accessories that will really pop through your computer screen and—let’s be honest—hide the fact that you’ve been on a no-wash kick for several days straight.

Image Instagrammed by aliciamlund

Headbands and oversized bows are easy to incorporate and can effortlessly change up your entire ensemble.

Choose for elevated knits

The beautiful thing about knit clothing is that it is both sensationally comfortable and effortlessly chic. Fill your work-from-home closet with quality sweaters made from natural materials such as cashmere and mohair for a wardrobe that embodies the comfort of working from home without sacrificing professional style.

courtesy via harpersbazaar

Upgrade your slippers

You might not be rocking your heels as often as you would like, but there’s no reason you can’t still put effort into your footwear.

courtesy via brandedgirls

Treat yourself to a pair of stylish slippers to keep your feet warm and your inner shoe-lover content.