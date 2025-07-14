Kim Kardashian recently left her fans speechless with a wild AI-generated video

The 44-year-old reality star sparked a storm of speculation when she posted a video on her Instagram Stories that showed her smashing a glass case to steal the world’s most expensive Hermès Birkin bag. The bag, which was sold at auction for a whopping €8.6 million, has been the talk of the town.

Kim shared the AI video on Saturday, July 11, which was created by an AI meme account with the caption, “birKIM.” The clip quickly caught the attention of her followers, who bombarded her with messages about the possibility of her buying the record-breaking bag, reported the Daily Mail.

One fan messaged, “Are u the winner of the first Birkin bag?” Another added, “Please tell me you bought that Birkin. Would be BAD ASS.” A third follower left a crying emoji and wrote, “Did you buy Jane Birkin’s Birkin!!?” And there was even a fan who jokingly said, “Kim for real did you buy the original Birkin??? Or should I stop blaming you every time I lose an auction?”

The AI video, which mimicked her recent look from Paris Fashion Week, only fueled the rumors and left her followers even more curious about whether she actually purchased the iconic bag. The video, with its playful and outrageous concept, seems to have perfectly captured her larger-than-life persona.

The speculation kicked into high gear just after the record-breaking Birkin bag was sold at auction on Thursday, July 10, adding fuel to the fire for fans eager to know if Kim had made the legendary purchase.