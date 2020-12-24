Mossimo Giannulli in Solitary at Prison

Mossimo Giannulli has been placed in solitary confinement for his own protection, according to multiple reports. The 57-year-old Guess designer is serving time for his role in the college admission scandal after shelling out about $500K in bribes to get daughters Olivia Jade and Bella into the University of Southern California under false pretenses.

Giannulli is being kept away from prisoners as a safety precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic, a legal source tells People. His son Gianni was the first to share the news on social media, claiming on social media in a since-deleted post that “has been locked in solitary confinement for one full month” and has been “only let out every 3 days for a few moments to shower.”

But a source tells People he’s allowed out once a day for an hour. Giannulli was booked on November 19th. As of Friday, more than 1000 cases of COVID and four cases of death were reported within the prison system he’s booked in, the Santa Barbara County system.

His wife Lori Loughlin is also serving time, and will likely be released in time to celebrate Christmas at home. Giannulli is expecting release around Easter.