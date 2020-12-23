Hairdresser shows how to wash your hair properly – and the mistakes we’re making

A hairdresser on TikTok has just upload a video and treating how people should be washing their hair properly. This video is very handy and useful. The video has gone viral and about284,000 views and hundreds of comments since being shared on TikTok.

“Thoroughly wet your hair, spread the shampoo over your hands and evenly distribute the shampoo all over your scalp.”

Once it’s been spread through, Amy continues: “Using the pads of your fingers, massage the shampoo all over your scalp.

“Don’t miss your hairline or nape.”

Once you rinse your hair, the stylist says you should repeat the process but this time focus on the scalp and use the suds to gently pass through the ends.

Once you’ve rinsed again, apply conditioner to the ends of your hair, avoiding the root, and let it soak in for a minute or two.

Amy finishes up her hair wash with a cool rinse before towelling her hair.

One viewer joked: “Me watching this even though I’m a hairdresser and know this.”

Another added: “I do this! Perfectly clean hair every time.”

A third joked: “Anyone else get mad anxiety watching her soak her top whilst watching her hair,” to which Amy replied with a laughing emoji, adding: “At least I’m not naked.”

