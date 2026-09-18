Miley Cyrus opens up about final conversation with godmother Dolly Parton before her death

Miley Cyrus has revealed details of her final conversation with her godmother, Dolly Parton, who died on August 25, 2026 after a brief battle with cancer.

In an Apple Music interview published on Thursday, Cyrus said her final conversation with Parton centred on her newly released 10th album, Bass Persuades.

“I’m just trying to keep myself together, but the time that we talked, which was the last time we would talk, it was actually me telling her about this record because even though we are so different, that’s what made us so perfect for each other,” Cyrus told interviewer Zane Lowe.

Cyrus also reflected on the influence Parton had on her life and career, particularly during her years on Hannah Montana.

She said Parton’s ability to remain authentic while embracing a public persona helped shape her own approach to fame.

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(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty)

Parton also gave Cyrus advice after watching her become emotional while performing “End of the World” on David Letterman’s Netflix series.

“Music is escapism. Let them cry. You need to get through it,” Parton told her, according to Cyrus.

Cyrus said Parton had encouraged her to perform at the Grammys and had regularly provided guidance throughout her career. “Dolly was just always right about stuff,” she said.

Following Parton’s death, Cyrus shared a tribute on Instagram, writing: “One of our last conversations was about music and metamorphosis. I will always love her and want to make her proud.”

Cyrus also described Parton as one of the older figures who had helped lay the foundation for her career.