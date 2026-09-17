Scott and Kelley Wolf confirm divorce after months of family healing

Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf have confirmed that they are moving forward with their divorce after spending months focused on their family and rebuilding their relationship.

In an exclusive joint statement to PEOPLE, the former couple said they had been living together as a family since early spring while concentrating on healing and stability before deciding to proceed with their divorce.

“Our hearts are heavy, but they are also filled with gratitude for the years we spent together,” they said, adding that their priority is their three children. Scott and Kelley share sons Jackson, 17, and Miller, 13, and daughter Lucy, 12.

The couple said they plan to approach the next stage of their lives as co-parents and remain committed to creating a positive future for their family.

Scott, 58, and Kelley, 49, were married for 21 years before Scott filed for divorce in June 2025. Days later, Kelley was placed under an involuntary psychiatric hold in Utah. Scott subsequently filed for a restraining order, which he withdrew after the pair reached a temporary agreement concerning custody of their children.

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(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights )

Kelley later faced an arrest on suspicion of electronic communication harassment and electronic disclosure of personal identifying information. She also received further mental health treatment in 2025.

The pair were photographed with their children at Universal Studios in Los Angeles in February 2026. At the time, Scott said the family was healing and committed to being honest and supportive of one another.

Kelley later discussed her mental health struggles publicly, saying she had experienced a period of drug-induced mania with psychosis. She credited Scott and their children for supporting her during that period.

The couple’s latest statement confirms that, despite their decision to divorce, they intend to remain focused on co-parenting their children and their family’s future.