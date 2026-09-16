Doria Ragland reminds Meghan Markle of key duty as painful past resurfaces

Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, share a famously close bond, and the doting grandmother has played a key role in raising Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

But Doria isn’t holding back on her concerns amid the ongoing security risks facing her daughter’s family in Britain. Family sources say Meghan has received a stern warning from her mother about any potential move back.

“Doria told Meghan to think very carefully before moving back,” a family source told Rob Shuter. “She watched what Britain did to her daughter the first time. She saw the pressure, the criticism and the toll it took. She’s terrified history will repeat itself.”

Meghan has recently offered glimpses into what appears to be a fulfilling life, but the 70-year-old Doria remains skeptical as a protective mother — though the source stressed she is “not rooting against” her daughter.

(Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

“Doria loves Meghan enough to tell her what she doesn’t want to hear,” the source added, noting there’s no rift between the mother and daughter. “Meghan believes she’s stronger now and can make Britain work on her own terms. Doria desperately wants her to be right.”

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Beyond her worries about a potential return, Doria is also grappling with the heartbreak of being separated from Archie and Lilibet.

“Those grandchildren are Doria’s world,” the source shared. “A few weeks ago, they were close enough to hug. Now there’s an ocean between them. That’s devastating.”

For now, Doria is doing what mothers do best: trying to protect her child, even when it means delivering a hard truth.