Prince Harry went ‘paranoid’ after papers leaked ‘deeply private chat’ with William

Prince Harry and William have no plans to bury the hatchet during the Coronation and that is likely to be “for another time”, said a royal expert. The Duke of Sussex had a heart-to-heart talk with Charles and wanted to show “support for his father” by attending the Coronation.

After plenty of speculation, it was finally announced this week that Harry was in the end going to be present for his dad’s crowning at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

But while Charles and Harry did have a chat where they seemed to settle some of their differences, the subject of Prince William was reportedly not discussed.

Harry, who laid bare his troubled relationship with the royal family in his controversial Netflix documentary and autobiography Spare, will be alongside other family members including William and Kate at the crowning.

But he is only expected to have a brief visit to the UK for the ceremony itself while Meghan Markle remains behind in California to look after their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

And it is unlikely that there will be time for Harry to meet with members of his family including William to discuss their differences as he is expected to attend the ceremony and return to the US rather than get involved in festivities.

Ingrid Seward, the editor of Majesty Magazine, told The Sun: “Out of politeness you’d think Harry would want to mingle with his family no matter how difficult that might be for him.

“They all have really tight schedules but it would be nice to stick around and be friendly.” She added: “I’m glad he has spoken to his father, which has eased the path to rapprochement. Charles will welcome his son. I think his relationship with William is for another time.”

The King though is believed to be delighted that Harry is going to the Coronation, according to a Mirror royal source. The insider said: “The King has previously spoken of loving both his sons and that remains the case.

“Harry would have deeply regretted not attending the ceremony. “Archie’s birthday has provided the perfect excuse for Meghan to stay behind and, with all things considered, it’s probably the right thing to do.”

The Coronation will be Harry’s first appearance in a public setting with Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate since he lambasted them in his memoir, Spare, which was published in January.

A royal source said it was “fully expected” that Harry would stay at Frogmore Cottage, which he and Meghan were ordered to vacate earlier this year, while he is here as the King had granted him a reprieve until after the Coronation.