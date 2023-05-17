Meghan Markle Looks Stunning In Gold At NYC Gala For Woman Of Vision Award

The Duchess of Sussex showed a bit more skin when she arrived at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City Tuesday to receive her Women of Vision Award from Gloria Steinem, legendary feminist and Ms. Foundation for Women co-founder. Markle was accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry, and mom, Doria Ragland, Page Six reported.

Markle turned heads in her quilted gold Johanna Ortiz gown. The garment called the Ideal Universe mini dress, featured a small diamond cutout and knee-length slit. Markle paired her get-up with gold Tom Ford stilettos, a yellow Carolina Herrera clutch, and hoop earrings. She styled her hair in loose waves swept to one side.

Prince Harry looked dapper in his black suit. Ragland was as stunning as her daughter in a black knee-length dress. In the photos obtained by Page Six, the trio posed for photos, with Prince Harry standing between his wife and mother-in-law.

Steinem, 89, presented the award to Markle for “her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls” in honor of the foundation’s 50th anniversary. The outlet noted that pals believed Markle and Steinem got connected after meeting through a PR firm. They also united in 2020 to “cold call” voters to participate in the election.

“She came home to vote. The first thing we did, and why she came to see me, as we sat at the dining room table where I am right now, and we cold-called voters,” Steinem told Access Hollywood about her encounter with Markle. “She said, ‘Hello I’m Meg,’ and ‘Hello I’m Gloria,’ and ‘Are you going to vote?’ That was her initiative.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Kinsey Schofield and TalkTV host Cristo Foufas questioned what Markle’s award meant for “feminist changemakers” because she reportedly “contributed very little to society.”

“Can we be honest? Can we be 100% real about how Harry and Meghan obtained these awards?” Schofield said. “If you looked at … [the] breakdown of what they gave out charity-wise and what they received charity-wise through Archewell, they contributed very little to society. But what they are doing is these strategic partnerships through public relations, through friendships, to garner these awards to fatten their biographies.”

Markle’s sighting at the NYC gala was her first public event after skipping King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6. She reportedly stayed home for her son Archie’s 4th birthday. Prince Harry also rushed home to reunite with them after the ceremony.