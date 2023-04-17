Meghan Markle’s Opting Out of the Coronation May Signal She’ll Never Attend a Royal Event Again, Expert Says

There is no way you could have missed this, even if you are the casualty of royal family observers: Prince Harry will attend his father King Charles’ coronation on May 6, but Meghan Markle will not since she has chosen to remain in California with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who also happen to have the same birthday as King Charles.

Robert Jobson, a royal authority, predicts that Meghan won’t ever again go to a royal event as a result of her choice. It is fantastic news that Harry has accepted the invitation and will be there to support his father, Jobson said in a statement to The Sun. In a challenging circumstance, it is the pragmatist course of action, and Harry has chosen it wisely.

If he didn’t go to his father’s biggest day of his life, he would be very sorry. It is now extremely improbable that his wife will ever attend another official or Palace event, with the possible exception of the King’s funeral, as a result of her absence.

Since ceasing to be active members of the royal family in 2020 and moving to the United States, Meghan has only been to the Queen’s funeral in 2022 and her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. According to a friend of the Sussexes, Meghan believes that her future is in the United States and that she didn’t want to risk “overshadowing the event” by attending the Coronation.

The story also stated that Harry and Meghan were “worried” about how the British public would react to them. The Mirror quotes royal authority Ingrid Seward as saying, “But pathetic when you have a team of helpers, Meghan can still use the excuse of Archie’s fourth birthday to avoid traveling across the Atlantic to escape being teased, by both the royal family and the Brits.

(Getty)

Why bother, you ask? Not having one of the best seats at the Coronation ceremony would be a tremendous insult for a girl who makes a big deal out of the table she has in a restaurant.

After the ceremony, Harry (and Meghan, had she been present) would not have been permitted on the Buckingham Palace balcony, according to Seward, which would have embarrassed Meghan.

That was too much for her to bear to consider the idea of being disgraced by not being included in the lineup for the balcony at Buckingham Palace, according to Seward. “Meghan can now choose to play the martyr.

The rest of Harry’s family, particularly Kate, and William, will undoubtedly be happy that she isn’t there. Also, King Charles and Queen Camilla will be greatly relieved. Seward asserts that Harry’s absence from the Coronation would be perceived as a “grave snub” and that Meghan likely wanted him to go.

It wasn’t an easy choice for Harry to attend the Coronation without Meghan, she explains. “Harry and Meghan work well together emotionally. When she is not by his side, he lacks assurance and becomes more skeptical. Harry wanted to attend the Coronation and had to do so.

By Order of the King is plainly stated on the invitation. Harry served in the military and is a loyal subject of the monarch. His father also happens to be the King. Despite his swagger, Harry is aware that it would be a horrible snub if he didn’t show up. Brand Sussex couldn’t afford to lose the royal fairy dust because he might have been permanently cut off.