Meghan Markle found the solution to Prince Harry’s unhappiness, according to a new book. The London Times’ royal correspondent Valentine Low claimed in his upcoming book, “Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown,” which is being serialized by The Times, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “felt cornered, misunderstood, deeply unhappy.” He spoke to several sources about the royal couple, and one said that the former “Suits” star showed Prince William’s brother the “greatest kindness.”

He quoted “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did” as saying, “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”

Tina Brown, the author of “The Palace Papers,” previously spoke with Page Six and echoed the same sentiment. According to her, Prince Harry “wanted out” of the firm, adding that it was “wrongly called Megxit” because it was Prince William’s brother who desired to leave the royal family long before he met his wife, and Markle only helped him realize it. Brown said Markle “enabled him to do what he wanted.”

“If not for Meghan, he wouldn’t have found a way out because he basically was a man who had everything done for him all of his life. He had never carved a life for himself,” she said. “Meghan was very much a self-starter, a self-made successful woman. She knew who to call at Netflix. He wasn’t worldly like Meghan was worldly.”

Another insider told Low in his new book that the royal couple, now based in Los Angeles, felt “cornered” by the “ridiculous rules” over what they could and couldn’t do, as well as the palace’s “inflexibility.”

A different source said it was difficult for both parties, Markle and those in Sussex’s royal household because they couldn’t relate to each other.

“In Meghan and the household, you had two worlds that had no experience of each other, had no way to relate to each other, had no way to comprehend each other. And Meghan was never going to fit in that model, and that model was never going to tolerate the Meghan who Meghan wanted to be,” the tipster said.