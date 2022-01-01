Teen driving nearly 100 mph crashes into home near Zebulon: Way too fast

A 16-year-old driver estimated to have been traveling nearly 100 mph lost control and slammed into a home just before midnight on Friday, according to state troopers.

According to troopers, the teen went over 500 feet off the road before collapsing into the mobile home on Wake County Line Road in northern Johnston County.

The driver was trapped beneath the house in his car until rescuers were able to remove both right-side doors and extricate him from the debris.

The teen driver was seriously injured and was taken to WakeMed.Three adults and one child who were sleeping inside the house at the time of the crash were not injured. After being displaced from the structurally damaged and unsafe home, they are getting help from the American Red Cross.

According to Nazal, the driver lost control around a right curve and ran off the road to the left, clashing with a house.

According to officials, "speed was a factor" in the crash. According to Nazal, the driver was traveling at 97 mph when he lost control.

According to Nazal, the house was deemed unsafe, so the family of up to six people was forced to leave the house. The teen was cited for reckless driving and driving without a valid license, which was inactive at the time, according to Nazal.