Meghan Markle seeking out Kate Middleton to join her podcast ‘makes sense

Meghan Markle reportedly reached out to Kate Middleton to join her on the podcast Archetypes which the expert dubbed as a ‘sensible’ call.

The Duchess of Sussex recently had Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, Paris Hilton, and more.

Royal commentator Neil Sean said: “While [Meghan] was over here, staying in Windsor at their [Frogmore] cottage, she put out a request to the Princess of Wales, according to that good source, to appear on a forthcoming episode of Archetypes.”

“Apparently she could have the whole episode to herself, how generous, and, as ever, we have to say allegedly,” he added.

The royal expert suggested that the request “makes sense”.

“In Meghan’s eyes, this is because she based it along the idea of two duchesses, as they then were at that point, and of course talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work-life [and] work balance.”