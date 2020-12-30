Prince Charles gives up beloved home ahead of becoming king

Prince Charles has given up the lease on his beloved Home Farm plot, that he has farmed near his country home Highgrove in Gloucestershire for 35 years.

It’s claimed the move, which will see him no longer own the 1,000-acre piece of land in the spring, is due to him being unable to commit to a new 20-year lease – as he is expected to become king.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “The Prince of Wales will not be renewing his lease on Home Farm but will continue to farm organically at Sandringham.”

Charles is heir to the throne in the Royal family line of succession, which is headed by Her Majesty the Queen as UK monarch, and it is expected to see a change in the coming months after she was recently reported to be potentially stepping down from the role she has held since 1952.

The change is thought to take place as early as April, when she turns 95, and should this happen, Prince Charles would then become Prince Regent – also known as the stand-in sovereign, as first in line to the throne.

In the event of this, the Queen would still keep her title, and her retirement is predicted after her husband Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinbrugh, retired aged 95.