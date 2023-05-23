Meghan Markle’s Film Comeback: A Promising New Chapter in Her Career

Meghan Markle, known for her alleged plans to rebrand her blog The Tig, and pursue a talk show, appears to have another exciting venture in the works. Recent reports suggest that she is ready to make a comeback to acting, this time focusing on film rather than television.

According to The News, Meghan is exploring the possibility of collaborating with Brad Falchuk’s production company, known for its association with Gwyneth Paltrow. The couple’s double date night with Brad and Gwyneth now seems even more intriguing.

Insiders revealed to New Idea Magazine that since signing with talent agency WMC, Meghan has been working towards a film comeback. She is reportedly determined to secure a deal with Brad Falchuk, leveraging his extensive industry connections to establish herself as an A-list star.

If successful, this endeavor could potentially earn Meghan a staggering $30 million for an upcoming Hollywood film produced by Falchuk.

Brad Falchuk has primarily worked in television, having created and written shows like Glee, Scream Queens, and Pose. While he has some film experience, his ties to television are more pronounced, much like Meghan’s.

In 2019, Falchuk inked a multi-year deal with Netflix through his company, Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision Production, to develop and produce new series. While this deal is nearing its end, insiders suggest that a movie project could be on the horizon for both Falchuk’s company and Meghan.

Meghan Markle’s journey into the royal family in 2018 captivated the world, showcasing the Hollywood starlet who had won Prince Harry’s heart. However, there is much more to Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, than meets the eye.

