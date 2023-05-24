Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Attend Lakers Playoff Game Amid Kardashian Show Buzz

On Monday, May 22, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble were spotted courtside, showing their support for Tristan Thompson and the LA Lakers in their playoff game against the Denver Nuggets. The sighting caught attention not only because of their presence but also because Kris was captured in a rare unedited photo.

The Kardashian family has a packed week ahead as they prepare for the highly anticipated season 3 premiere of their Hulu show. Leading up to the release, Kim Kardashian has been engaging in candid conversations, with her latest being a raw discussion with Jay Shetty. Meanwhile, Scott Disick has been in Miami, making headlines before his much-anticipated return to the show.

With just two days left until the season 3 premiere, fans couldn’t help but discuss Kris Jenner’s appearance at the game and share their thoughts on social media.

Kris Jenner @ the Lakers game, look’n good asf 😎 — Jetta Mack (@JettaMack55th) May 23, 2023

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble looked stylish in their all-black attire as they cheered on the LA Lakers. Despite their support, it was the Denver Nuggets who emerged victorious in the game, prompting some fans to jokingly attribute it to the “Kardashian curse.”

Notably, Kendall Jenner has also been spotted at Lakers games, often accompanied by her rumored love interest, Bad Bunny. Additionally, Kim Kardashian and her daughter North have been seen sitting courtside on occasion.

Tristen Thompson over there playing like Kris Jenner said, “you want my daughter back? Show me something on the court!” 😂😂 LFG @Lakers #Lakeshow — RobSantini (@robsantini) May 23, 2023

As the Kardashian season 3 premiere draws closer, excitement is building, fueled by intriguing trailers teasing intense drama. In one of the recently released trailers, Kris is seen asking her daughter Khloe Kardashian about her relationship with Tristan. Scott Disick also inquires about their status, to which Khloe responds with a firm stance, stating that she is not giving any chances.

Kris Jenner look hella confused lol — MORGAN T. (@mighty_morgan) May 23, 2023

Fans will have to wait until Thursday to discover the full extent of what unfolds in the upcoming episodes.