Meghan McCain to announce she’s leaving ‘The View’

Meghan McCain is bidding farewell to “The View,” according to a new report.

The conservative co-host is set to announce her resignation on Thursday morning’s show, ending her four-season run at the end of July, according to the Daily Mail.

“We have tried to keep her, but she is adamant that now is the right time for her to leave,” a Disney source told the Daily Mail.

The 36-year-old still had two years left in her contract, according to the report.

At the beginning of the year, McCain sounded like she wasn’t planning an imminent exit from the talk show — despite her regular on-air clashes with Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and other more liberal co-hosts.

“Because whether we like it or not, I’m not going anywhere on the show, Joy’s not going anywhere on the show, we all have to live and co-exist together just like Americans right now,” she said on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in mid-January, “which is a little deeper of an answer, but we’re all going to try and co-exist and I really want to have us all move forward.”

A source told the Daily Mail that McCain’s co-hosts — Behar, Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro — were “not yet aware that Meghan has resigned” prior to the article’s publication.

McCain — the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain and Cindy McCain — has been married to pundit Ben Domenech since 2017. They have a baby girl named Liberty, who turns 1 year old in September.