Meghan Markle is accused of refusing to travel to the UK unless she could bring a camera crew

Meghan Markle will not return to the UK unless cameras can track her journey.

A royal source says Meghan is coming to Europe and taking cameras with her. But the Duchess of Sussex won’t be coming to the UK unless she can bring cameras.

Meghan Markle hasn’t left the United States since she and Harry stepped down from royal duties in 2020. Meghan plans to accompany Prince Harry to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands this week.

Harry and Meghan have signed a major Netflix deal, and cameras are expected to follow the duo as they attend the games. Harry made headlines when he was unable to attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service At Westminster Abbey late last month.

Meghan Markle refused to return to the UK unless she could bring a camera crew

Meghan Markle has not set foot in the UK since March 2020, when she left for California with Prince Harry and their son Archie.

Meghan plans to accompany Prince Harry as he attends the Invictus Games in the Netherlands this month. According to a royal expert, Meghan will not come to the UK unless she can document her experience on cameras.

A royal expert said: “Meghan is leaving because they are making the next Netflix documentary.” Meghan and Harry received a whopping $120 million in a deal in which they promised to create content for Netflix.

The royal source continued: “She doesn’t own the Invictus games, she’s happy to take on things she thinks will be productive for her. It is not necessary there.”

The Invictus Games are an International Tournament for Wounded and Injured Ex-Servicemen and women who compete in various sports.

The source continues, “I think they will come back if we allow them to bring Netflix cameramen, otherwise they won’t come.”

Meghan and Harry’s trip is seen as a snub because the two didn’t attend Prince Philip’s memorial service last month. Queen Elizabeth attended the memorial service and it was her first public appearance in almost five months.

Prince Harry takes legal action against the British government

Prince Harry believes the UK is unsafe for his family and wants a security detail. Harry and Meghan Markle lost their public safety when they stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

Harry announced legal action against the government if the government does not cover his safety.

​​His lawyer, Shaheed Fatima, said: “This allegation relates to the fact that the applicant does not feel safe staying in the country given the security measures that were and continue to be applied to him in June 2021 United Kingdom if he decides to come back.”

Prince Harry has returned home twice since the Megxit, once when his grandfather Prince Phillip died and a second time in June 2021 to unveil a statue of his late mother, Princess Diana. Meghan has not left the United States since returning to California in early 2020.